Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Position Trimmed by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,590 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund makes up about 2.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of FFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

