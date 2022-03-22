Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00202427 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00026646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00433691 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00057295 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

