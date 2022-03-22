$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.17. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

MTW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.48 million, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

