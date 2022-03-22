Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 63,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

