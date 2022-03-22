NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $569.36 Million

Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $569.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $228.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 23,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.