GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 38,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Get GDS alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GDS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GDS by 1,029.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in GDS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 841,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.