PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $159,313.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00036512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00107414 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

