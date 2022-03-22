Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.61. 165,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,431. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $459.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

