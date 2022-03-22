NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Down 1.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 5,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,593,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044 in the last 90 days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.