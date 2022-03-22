Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 7.2%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 504,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 379,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$148.60 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)
Featured Stories
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.