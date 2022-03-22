Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 7.2%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 504,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 379,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$148.60 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

