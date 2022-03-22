Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Down 3%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $235.26 and last traded at $235.26. Approximately 722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

