Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 4.5%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.34. 3,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,137,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $50,946,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,888,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

