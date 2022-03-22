SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders. For 2022, the company expects overall production to go beyond the 2021 reported levels, which will boost the bottom line. The company’s wells in the Austin Chalk region are producing around 50-80% liquids, which will boost investor value. Also, its significant growth in free cash flow makes it well positioned to pay dividends, reduce debt and contribute to growth. However, high leverage is a cause of concern as it can restrict its financial flexibility. Rising lease operating expenses can reduce the company's potential profit levels. Also, the company is expected to incur millions of hedging losses due to high current commodity prices.”

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. 2,216,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.16 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.