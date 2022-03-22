KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 9.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 19,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,772,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -165.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of KE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

