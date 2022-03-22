Bank of America Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $16.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. 75,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,233. Fastly has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 482,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.