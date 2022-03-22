Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 57,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,961,137. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43.

