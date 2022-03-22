Tether Market Cap Hits $80.79 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Tether has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion and approximately $78.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.13 or 0.07032804 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,853.59 or 1.00322031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043292 BTC.

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,307,068,948 coins and its circulating supply is 80,755,335,623 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

