B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,532. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

