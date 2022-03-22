Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,227. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

