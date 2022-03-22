$3.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Cummins reported earnings of $4.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $206.15. 970,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.