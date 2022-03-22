Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $219.57. The company had a trading volume of 184,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.