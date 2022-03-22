Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
TMO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $589.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,716. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.28 and a 200-day moving average of $598.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
