Allworth Financial LP Sells 116,741 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,741 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 724,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 265,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. 2,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.