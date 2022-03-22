fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $7.96

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.60. fuboTV shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 67,805 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in fuboTV by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $10,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in fuboTV by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.