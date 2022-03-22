Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 741.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,497,000 after purchasing an additional 171,639 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. 4,951,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.