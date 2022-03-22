$37.87 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $39.38 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $165.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $204.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,658. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.25 million, a PE ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $28,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,155 shares of company stock worth $3,666,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after acquiring an additional 126,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

