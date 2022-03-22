Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

SDOG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. 24,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

