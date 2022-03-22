Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 16,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 999,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

