United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.06. The company has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

