Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,576 shares.The stock last traded at 30.63 and had previously closed at 29.99.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.93.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.04.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.