EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $294.47

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.47, but opened at $286.00. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $286.75, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.09.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in EPAM Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.