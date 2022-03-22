EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $294.47

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.47, but opened at $286.00. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $286.75, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in EPAM Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
