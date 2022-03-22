iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 982,403 shares.The stock last traded at $257.16 and had previously closed at $255.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $283.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

