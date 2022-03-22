Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.
Several analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).
Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.40 ($0.44) on Tuesday, reaching €17.36 ($19.08). 9,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.53. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.07).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
