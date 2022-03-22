Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.40 ($0.44) on Tuesday, reaching €17.36 ($19.08). 9,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.53. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.07).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.