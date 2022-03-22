iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 67,822 shares.The stock last traded at $46.33 and had previously closed at $45.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.