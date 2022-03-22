iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 67,822 shares.The stock last traded at $46.33 and had previously closed at $45.67.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares India 50 ETF (INDY)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.