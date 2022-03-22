Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 11,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,542 shares of company stock worth $13,473,038. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

