Allworth Financial LP Buys 23,212 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 184,224 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.