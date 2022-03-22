Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. 23,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,028. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

