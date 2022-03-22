ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

