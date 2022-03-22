Verso 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $212,846.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $212,846.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 73.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.99 or 0.07019727 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.06 or 1.00334045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00042406 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

