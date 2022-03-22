$0.84 EPS Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Stride reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44. Stride has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,272,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Stride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stride by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Stride by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

