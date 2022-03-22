$2.66 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to post $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.77. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,638. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average is $204.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.