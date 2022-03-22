HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $805-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.60 million.HireRight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of HireRight stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.