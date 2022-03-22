Allworth Financial LP Invests $11.89 Million in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 217,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,893,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $392,000. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

