Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,146 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

DFAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,691. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.