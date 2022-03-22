Allworth Financial LP Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.88 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

