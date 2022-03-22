Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $113.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.
DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.
DUK stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97.
In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 185,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.