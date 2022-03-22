Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $113.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

DUK stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 185,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

