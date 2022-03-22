ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 11,636 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.
The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.