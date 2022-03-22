ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 11,636 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

