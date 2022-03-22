Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.59

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.90. Yext shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 6,145 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Get Yext alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Yext by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Yext by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 112,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Yext by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.