iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.63

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

