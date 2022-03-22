Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.14. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,467,000 after buying an additional 1,051,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 171,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

